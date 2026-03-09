Tajikistan opens new road to improve rural transport in nation's Khatlon region

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, March 9. A new road has been commissioned within the Khatlon region of Tajikistan, Trend reports via the press service of the chairman of the Khatlon region.

The road was reconstructed as part of the activities dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the Republic of Tajikistan’s independence, aiming to improve local road infrastructure.

Moreover, the paved segment is viewed as a strategic endeavor bolstering rural advancement.

The road stretches 3,530 meters, connecting Pah Takor village with the Guliston-Farkhor international highway. Construction began in early June 2025 by domestic contractors with involvement from local residents and has now been fully completed.

Meanwhile, the road is 5 meters wide, and the asphalt layer is 8 centimeters thick, built according to modern road construction standards. With the commissioning of this project, traffic has become more convenient and safe, and local residents enjoy improved mobility.