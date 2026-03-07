Azerbaijani oil price hits new peaks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF basis, moved up by $6.72, or 7.64%, on March 6 from the previous level, coming in at $94.62 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude grew by $6.81, or 8.14%, to $90.50 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude also went up by $6.6, or 12.71%, to $58.54 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea rose by $6.49, or 7.4%, to $94.20 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.

