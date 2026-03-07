Azerbaijan, United Arab Emirates parliamentary leaders discuss regional developments

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, held a telephone conversation with Saqr Ghobash, Chairman of the Federal National Council of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the parliamentary press service told Trend.

The discussion focused on ongoing developments in the region. During the call, the speakers expressed serious concern over the groundless attacks carried out by Iran against the territories and civilian populations of both countries and strongly condemned such actions.

The sides emphasized that the peoples of both Azerbaijan and the UAE support peace and stability, noting that attacks targeting civilians are unacceptable.

Ghobash stressed that, in light of the recent events, the UAE stands in solidarity with Azerbaijan, its leadership, and its people, highlighting the importance of unity and cooperation between the two friendly nations.

Speaker Gafarova expressed her gratitude for this position.

During the conversation, the speakers also underscored the importance of refraining from steps that could further escalate tensions. They noted that parliaments representing their peoples play a unique role in promoting dialogue and mutual understanding.

The sides further emphasized the importance of respecting states' sovereignty, adhering to the principles of international law and the Charter of the United Nations (UN), and strengthening cooperation and solidarity among friendly countries to maintain security and stability in the region. They also stressed the importance of enhancing coordination and consultation among friendly nations to safeguard regional security and stability.

