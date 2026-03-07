UAE FM condemns Iran’s drone attacks on Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. On March 6, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, called the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

During the phone call, the parties discussed the drone attacks carried out on Azerbaijani territory, as well as the current security situation.

Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasized that he strongly condemns attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure and considers such actions unacceptable.

The ministers expressed concern over the rising tensions in the Middle East and noted the importance of preventing further escalation.

The parties also discussed the prospects for developing the existing strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates.