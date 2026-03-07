Leyla Aliyeva attends iftar dinner held with participation of martyrs’ mothers (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbajan, March 7. On March 6, with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, an event was organized within the framework of the “My Son is a Hero!” project to mark the holy month of Ramadan and International Women’s Day on March 8, Trend reports.

As part of the event coinciding with Ramadan, an iftar dinner was held.

Mothers and family members of heroic martyrs from various regions of Azerbaijan attended the event.

Leyla Aliyeva also participated in the iftar, spending time with the families and engaging in conversations with them.

The event served as a tribute to the heroic martyrs who fought for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and as an expression of state and societal care for their families.

Speeches highlighted the courage of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, and commemorated the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country’s territorial integrity. Prayers were offered in memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the martyrs, and for peace in the world and stability in Azerbaijan.

Speaking on behalf of the martyrs’ families, Samaya Hashimova, mother of National Hero and martyr Major General Polad Hashimov, expressed gratitude for the constant attention, care, and respect shown to the families.

Prominent Azerbaijani artists also performed at the event.

A series of events are organized under the “My Father is a Hero” and “My Son is a Hero” projects, honoring the memory of martyrs and involving their families. These events bring martyrs’ families together, reaffirming that the state and the Azerbaijani people stand by them. They also demonstrate attention and care for the families while honoring the memory of their heroic children and supporting state initiatives in this direction.