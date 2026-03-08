Dutch FM condemns Iran’s drone attacks on Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. On March 8, Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen called Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

During the telephone conversation, the ministers exchanged views on growing regional tensions. Minister Bayramov provided detailed information on Iran’s drone attacks against Azerbaijan and the security situation, emphasizing that these actions are unacceptable and violate the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Minister Berendsen expressed concern over the situation, strongly condemned the attacks, and stressed the importance of maintaining regional stability. He also thanked Azerbaijan for its assistance in the prompt evacuation of Dutch citizens.

The ministers discussed prospects for further development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the Netherlands, as well as other regional and international issues of mutual interest.