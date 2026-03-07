Azerbaijani FM discusses Iranian attacks with OTS secretary general (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has discussed the current regional security situation, including Iran’s drone attacks against Azerbaijan, during a meeting with the Secretary-General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Kubanychbek Omuraliev, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote on its X page, Trend reports.

The parties exchanged views on the importance of further strengthening coordination and advancing practical cooperation among the Turkic States.

On March 5, a drone attack took place at the Nakhchivan International Airport. The drone flying from Iranian territory crashed into the airport building and exploded near the secondary school in Shakarabad village, Babek district.

Four civilians were injured as a result of the incident. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issued a statement regarding the incident, demanding Iran clarify the issue in a short time, provide an explanation, and take the necessary urgent measures to prevent such cases from recurring in the future.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Iran to Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Dermichilou, was summoned to the Foreign Ministry, where a strong protest was conveyed to the Iranian side.

