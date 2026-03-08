Explosions at fuel depots in Tehran and Alborz prompt health warnings

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. Last night, residents of Tehran and Alborz provinces were warned about explosions at fuel depots following attacks by US and Israeli forces on Iran, Trend reports, citing the Iranian Red Crescent Society.

According to the reports, the explosions released large amounts of toxic hydrocarbons, sulfur, and nitrogen oxides into the air, creating clouds that pose serious health risks.

The Iranian Red Crescent Society advised the population not to leave their homes during rain, to seek immediate shelter if caught outside, and to use medical masks with filters for protection.

It was reported that four fuel depots in the Tehran and Alborz provinces were targeted by airstrikes from Israeli and American forces.

Following the 2nd round of nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran on February 17, which ended without progress, the U.S. increased its presence in areas near Iran, deploying over 150 aircraft to bases in Europe and the Middle East.

The escalation follows the 3rd round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States in Geneva on February 26. Held under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, the negotiations were viewed as the final chance to strike a deal diplomatically. However, no agreements were reached, as Tehran refused to halt uranium enrichment, dismantle its nuclear facilities, or accept indefinite restrictions on its nuclear program. Israel launched its airstrikes shortly afterward, with the country's Defense Minister Katz emphasizing that the operations were preemptive.

In a significant escalation, military airstrikes conducted by Israel and the United States the previous day have reportedly resulted in the deaths of Iran’s Supreme Leader Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several members of his family.

Additionally, several of Iran’s most senior military and security officials were killed in the airstrikes, including Chief of Staff Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Commander-in-Chief Mohammad Pakpour, Supreme Leader adviser and Defense Council Secretary Ali Shamkhani, and Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh.