Azerbaijan's FM received by Türkiye’s President in Istanbul (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov was received by the President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote on its X page, Trend reports.

The minister was received in Dolmabahce Palace, on the sidelines of Informal Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States.

Importance of expansion of bilateral and multilateral cooperation were emphasized during the meeting.

Moreover, the current regional security challenges were discussed.