Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijan's FM received by Türkiye’s President in Istanbul (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 7 March 2026 20:59 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan's FM received by Türkiye’s President in Istanbul (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

Alish Abdulla
Alish Abdulla
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov was received by the President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote on its X page, Trend reports.

The minister was received in Dolmabahce Palace, on the sidelines of Informal Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States.

Importance of expansion of bilateral and multilateral cooperation were emphasized during the meeting.

Moreover, the current regional security challenges were discussed.

Azerbaijan's FM received by Türkiye’s President in Istanbul (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's FM received by Türkiye’s President in Istanbul (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's FM received by Türkiye’s President in Istanbul (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's FM received by Türkiye’s President in Istanbul (PHOTO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more