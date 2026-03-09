China’s energy demand mixed in 2025, renewables surge - OIES

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. China’s energy fundamentals showed mixed trends in 2025, with strong growth in renewables offsetting weaker fossil fuel dynamics.

Data obtained by Trend from the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies (OIES) shows that electricity demand grew by 5% year-on-year both in December and across January-December. Implied coal demand was flat in December and rose 1% for the full year.

Gas demand increased by 10% in December, while annual growth stood at 2%. Oil product demand rose 1% in December but declined 1% over the full year.

On the import side, coal imports rose 8% year-on-year in December, though they fell 17% for the full year. Gas imports increased 17% in December but were down 4% in January-December. Oil imports climbed 18% in December and were up 4% over the year.

Domestic production held its ground, with coal output remaining unchanged in December and climbing 3% year-over-year. Gas production saw a 6% uptick in December and for the entire year, while oil output climbed by 2% in both instances.

Renewable energy posted the strongest gains: wind generation surged 27% in December and 15% for the year, while solar generation jumped 38% in December and 40% in January–December.