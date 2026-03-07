Israel reports strike on IRGC aircraft at Tehran's Mehrabad airport

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. The Israel Defense Forces air force struck Tehran's Mehrabad International Airport last night, the Israeli army's press service says, Trend reports.

According to the information, 16 aircraft of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) were destroyed during the operation.

The airport was reportedly used as a hub for supplying weapons and money to Iran's allies in the region. The Israeli military reported that the aircraft were used to transport weapons to Hezbollah in Lebanon. Several Iranian Air Force fighter jets were also hit.