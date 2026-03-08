Azerbaijan's ICTA agency bids for audit services via tender
Azerbaijan's Information and Communication Technologies Agency (ICTA) has announced a tender for the external audit of financial statements for the year 2025. Companies interested in participating must submit their proposals by the specified deadline.
