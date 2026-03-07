Azerbaijan FM meets Turkish counterpart in Istanbul

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov was welcomed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye Hakan Fidan in Istanbul, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote on its X page, Trend reports..

The meeting took place within the Informal Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States.

To note, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov is on a working visit to Istanbul.

The visit will include Bayramov’s participation and speech at the informal meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).