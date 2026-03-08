Foreign Ministries of Azerbaijan and Côte d'Ivoire hold first political consultations (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. A delegation from Azerbaijan has visited the city of Abidjan in the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire, Trend reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The delegation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan was led by Deputy Minister Yalchin Rafiyev, while the delegation of SOCAR was headed by the company’s President Rovshan Najaf.

As part of the visit, Yalchin Rafiyev held a one-on-one meeting with Nialé Kaba, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Integration and Diaspora of Côte d'Ivoire.

During the meeting, the sides noted that relations between Azerbaijan and Côte d'Ivoire are developing in the spirit of partnership, highlighting broad opportunities for expanding bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

Subsequently, the first political consultations between the foreign ministries of the two countries took place. The consultations, held under the leadership of the deputy ministers, were attended by the respective ambassadors and representatives of both sides.

During the political consultations, reference was made to the effective and constructive relations within international platforms, and the importance of strengthening bilateral cooperation was emphasized.

The sides also exchanged views on their foreign policy priorities, as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.

It was noted that the developing political relations between the two countries create a favorable basis for strengthening cooperation in the fields of economy, energy, digital technologies, agriculture, and humanitarian and cultural spheres.

During the visit, SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf also held meetings with the leadership of Côte d'Ivoire’s Ministry of Mines, Petroleum and Energy, as well as with the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons and the national oil company PETROCI. The discussions focused on prospects for cooperation in the energy sector, including the implementation of joint projects in the oil and gas industry, investment opportunities, and energy security issues.