Algerian, Azerbaijani FMs discuss regional security and Iranian drone attacks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8.On March 8, Ahmed Attaf, Minister of State and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ethnic Communities Abroad and Africa of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, called Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

During the talks, the ministers exchanged views on regional and international security issues and addressed Iranian drone attacks on Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijani side condemned the attacks as unacceptable and directed against the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, providing details on measures taken in response.

Algerian Minister Ahmed Attaf expressed concern over the situation, underlined the unacceptability of escalating tensions, and emphasized the importance of resolving issues through dialogue and diplomacy in accordance with international law. He also reaffirmed Algeria’s solidarity with Azerbaijan.

The ministers also discussed prospects for the further development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Algeria.