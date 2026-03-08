Azerbaijani young tennis players to compete in WTT Youth contender tournaments (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. Azerbaijani young tennis players are preparing to test their skills at the international WTT Youth Contender competitions, which will take place in Berlin, Germany, and Havirov, Czech Republic, from March 9 to 15, Trend reports.

Six athletes from Azerbaijan will compete under the guidance of the head coaches of the national teams, Elnur Khidaetsade and Ramin Dzhafarov.

Onur Guluzade, Alakbar Mirzaliyev, and Jafar Almadadli will represent Azerbaijan in the boys' events, while Yagmur Mammadli, Mehin Mirzabalaeva, and Yasaman Khabibova will compete in the girls' events.

The tournaments are held in multiple age categories—under 11, under 13, under 15, and under 17—and are considered important for young athletes, helping them improve their positions in the world rankings.