Azerbaijani diplomats evacuated from Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. Staff of the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran have been evacuated from Iran, Trend reports.

Employees of our country’s diplomatic mission in Iran returned to Azerbaijan through the Astara state border crossing point.

The evacuation process was carried out with all necessary procedures, including document verification, registration, and other formalities, and all measures were taken to ensure safety.

The evacuation process through the Astara state border crossing continues without interruption and is conducted in accordance with established procedures under the supervision of the relevant authorities.