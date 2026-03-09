Business activity in Georgia shows steady growth in January 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. The number of newly registered enterprises in Georgia stood at 5,423 in January 2026, down by 0.3% compared to the same period of the previous year, Trend reports, citing data from the National Statistics Office of Georgia (GeoStat).

Meanwhile, the turnover of VAT payers used in rapid estimates of economic growth amounted to 12.9 billion Georgian lari (GEL), marking a 5.9% year-on-year increase.

Georgia's economy demonstrated robust performance in 2025, with real GDP growth reaching 7.5% for the full year, following even higher expansion in prior years such as 9.4% in 2024.

This sustained growth has been supported by strong activity in sectors like manufacturing, information and communication, transportation, and accommodation and food services, though challenges persisted in construction.