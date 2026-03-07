EBRD set to provide loan to Georgian bank for MSME financing

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will provide a credit line of up to $40 million to Credo Bank JSC to support financing for micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in Georgia, Trend reports, citing the EBRD.

According to the bank, the senior unsecured credit line, denominated in local currency, will be issued for a three-year term and disbursed in two tranches under the Financial Intermediaries Framework (FIF) program. The funds will be directed to lending private SMEs, specifically Credo Bank clients operating across the country.

The project is set to bridge the ever-present financing gap for MSMEs by rolling out medium-term loans in local currency. The funding is anticipated to enable Credo Bank to spread its wings in regional territories and reel in fresh clients beyond Tbilisi.

"Project support also focuses on improving financial inclusion: a significant portion of funds will be allocated to enterprises owned or managed by women, as well as businesses in underserved rural areas," the bank stated.

The EBRD emphasized that the initiative promotes competitive and inclusive development, improving MSME access to medium-term financing in local currency and supporting the expansion of small business lending across Georgia, particularly in regional areas.

Credo Bank JSC is a private commercial bank in Georgia specializing in MSME financing with a broad regional presence. As of the end of 2025, the bank ranked fifth in the country by assets, holding around 3.6% of total assets, 4.3% of the total loan portfolio, and 2.6% of deposits.

