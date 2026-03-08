Kyrgyzstan’s Bishkek firms boost technological capacity
Photo: OECD
The figures indicate that Bishkek continues to be the beating heart of Kyrgyzstan’s digital landscape, with enterprises boosting their computer capabilities while other areas slowly catch up in the national ICT framework.
