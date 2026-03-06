Karim Valiyev discusses Iran's drone attack on Nakhchivan with Chiefs of General Staff of Belarus and Slovakia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. Telephone conversations were held between the First Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army Colonel General Karim Valiyev and the Chiefs of the General Staffs of the Armed Forces of Belarus and Slovakia, Trend reports via the ministry

The conversations took place at the initiative of the foreign counterparts.

During the calls with the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus – First Deputy Defense Minister, Major General Pavel Muraveiko and the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Slovak Republic, General Daniel Zmeko, the sides held detailed exchanges of views on the situation in the region, security issues, as well as military cooperation between our countries.

The Chiefs of the General Staffs also touched upon the attacks carried out by the Iranian armed forces using unmanned aerial vehicles against civilian infrastructure located in the territory of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of the Republic of Azerbaijan, particularly noting that this contradicts the norms of international law.

Colonel General Karim Valiyev expressed his gratitude to his counterparts for their opinion and support shown.