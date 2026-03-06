Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijani FM briefs Belarusian counterpart on Iranian drone attack in Nakhchivan

Politics Materials 6 March 2026 16:49 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, briefed his Belarusian counterpart, Maxim Ryzhenkov, on the drone strikes launched by the Islamic Republic of Iran against Nakhchivan on March 5, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani MFA.

According to information, the Belarusian Foreign Minister made a phone call to Minister Bayramov on March 6. The ministers exchanged views on recent developments in the region during the phone conversation.

The discussion highlighted serious concerns over potential military escalation, stressing the need to refrain from any actions that could further inflame tensions in the region.

The ministers also discussed other issues of mutual interest.

