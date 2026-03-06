Kazakhstan, China discuss dev't of agro-logistics hub in Kokshetau

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 6. Chairman of the Management Board of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ), Talgat Aldybergenov, and Chairman of the Management Board of SPSI Cloud Port Development Co., Ltd, Huang Xiang, discussed the agro-logistics hub project in Kokshetau city of Kazakhstan, Trend reports via KTZ.

The project is being implemented within the framework of a strategic partnership between Kedentransservice, a subsidiary of KTZ, and the Chinese company.

Moreover, the project envisages the construction of a modern logistics complex covering 40 hectares, with a projected capacity of over 1 million tons of cargo per year. The initiative includes the development of container, railway, and warehouse infrastructure aimed at improving logistics for the agro-industrial sector of northern Kazakhstan.

The new terminal will provide storage for agricultural products, cargo consolidation, and the formation of container trains for export shipments.

Implementation of the project is expected to create more than 500 jobs during construction and around 100 permanent jobs after the facility is commissioned. The project is also expected to strengthen the position of the Akmola Region as one of Kazakhstan’s key agro-export regions.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed expanding logistics cooperation with Sichuan Province and the city of Chengdu. The possibility of establishing a logistics hub that would expand export and logistics opportunities between Kazakhstan and the western regions of China is being considered.

They noted that the implementation of joint projects will contribute to the development of sustainable logistics chains and further strengthen trade and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and China.