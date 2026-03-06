Azerbaijani MFA expresses gratitude for global support after Iranian attack

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has thanked the countries that issued statements of support after the Iranian attack, the publication of the ministry on its X page says, Trend reports.

"We express our sincere gratitude for the statements of support, letters, and phone calls received from our international partners following the Iranian drone strikes against the territory of Azerbaijan.

We highly value the solidarity shown with Azerbaijan and the clear reaffirmation of support for our country’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the inviolability of its borders.

We thank all countries and international organisations who stood with Azerbaijan during this time and appreciate their continued support and engagement," the publication emphasized.

On March 5, a drone attack took place at the Nakhchivan International Airport. The drone flying from Iranian territory crashed into the airport building and exploded near the secondary school in Shakarabad village, Babek district.

Four civilians were injured as a result of the incident. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issued a statement regarding the incident, demanding Iran clarify the issue in a short time, provide an explanation, and take the necessary urgent measures to prevent such cases from recurring in the future.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Iran to Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Dermichilou, was summoned to the Foreign Ministry, where a strong protest was conveyed to the Iranian side.

