Azerbaijani, Montenegrin FMs discuss regional security in phone call

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Montenegro, Ervin Ibrahimović, held a phone call with Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, to discuss developments in regional security, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Azerbaijan.

The ministers addressed the importance of strengthening diplomatic efforts and upholding international law and norms, particularly in light of escalating tensions in the Middle East.

During the conversation, Minister Bayramov briefed his Montenegrin counterpart on the drone attacks carried out by the Islamic Republic of Iran against the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic on March 5. He emphasized that such actions violate Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and international law.

Minister Ibrahimović strongly condemned Iran’s drone strikes, expressing concern and reaffirming Montenegro’s understanding of Azerbaijan’s position and solidarity with the country.

The ministers also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest, highlighting the continued commitment of both countries to regional stability and cooperation.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel