Azerbaijani SSS discovers IRGC's explosive device in Garadagh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. An explosive device weighing 1,280 grams was detected near the shipyard in the Garadagh district of Baku as part of the terrorist provocation planned by Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Trend reports.

As a result of complex counterintelligence measures, the State Security Service prevented terrorist provocations and intelligence gathering planned by the Islamic Republic of Iran's special service, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), in Azerbaijan.

The lethal force of the explosive device is 250-300 meters away.

Hafez Tavassoli, identified as the IRGC's liaison agent, contacted Khadija Aghayeva and asked her to keep the box with her for two days. The Azerbaijani citizen, who received the package from the sent coordinates, left the box in a secret place in the Masazir settlement in the following days.

Aghayeva, after observing a person approaching on a motorcycle and taking the package, informed Tavassoli about this. After Aghayeva placed the explosive in a previously agreed place in the Masazir settlement, Sajjad Sheikhzadeh Moghaddam Sati Sofli Evad instructed Elvin Ahmadov to take the explosive device and hide it around the courtyard of his house in the Bilajari settlement where he lived.