Iran’s plans to carry out terrorist attacks in Azerbaijan exposed (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. As a result of comprehensive counterintelligence measures, the State Security Service of Azerbaijan has prevented terrorist provocations and the collection of intelligence information that had been planned to be carried out in Azerbaijan by the special service body of the Islamic Republic of Iran — the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Trend reports.

In order to create panic in society and damage the international image of the country, the targets included the strategic Baku–Ceyhan oil pipeline, the Israeli Embassy in Azerbaijan, one of the leaders of the religious community of Mountain Jews, as well as the “Ashkenazi” synagogue. Three explosive devices were brought into the country’s territory.

The explosive devices were neutralized, and their transfer to other individuals was prevented.

Will be updated