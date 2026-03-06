bp explores new gas sources in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. bp is conducting work in several directions to identify new gas sources in Azerbaijan, the company's Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, Gio Cristofoli, said during a briefing,Trend reports.

“First, we are actively conducting seismic surveys. This allows us to identify new sources. Second, geological exploration is underway. In this context, I would like to note the Shafag-Asiman block,” he said.

Cristofoli also noted that the company is working with Azerbaijan and the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) to connect to new projects.

“Our strategy is to increase oil and gas production worldwide. We see Azerbaijan as a suitable region for implementing this strategy,” he added.

