bp targets peak oil output from Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli, regional president says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. bp's challenge for Azerbaijan is to maximize oil production from the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field while managing the natural decline in reservoir productivity as more oil is extracted, the company's Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, Gio Cristofoli, said during a briefing, Trend reports.

"ACG is one of the largest and most crucial fields in the world. Our field management is among the best in the industry," he explained.

He noted that, firstly, bp is increasing the number of wells being drilled into the reservoir.

"Thanks to our partnership with SOCAR and our drilling contractors, we have managed to increase the number of drilled wells by more than 30% using the same equipment and at the same cost. That's true efficiency," he also said.

According to him, secondly, there's 'reservoir activation'.

"As oil is extracted, pressure must be maintained to ensure fluid continues to flow to the surface. To do this, we inject water and gas into the right areas to ensure continuous activation of the reservoirs. Thirdly, there's technology. For example, we conduct seismic surveys using high-precision seabed units," he added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel