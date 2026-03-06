Israeli embassy in Azerbaijan among targets of IRGC terror plot

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. Israeli embassy in Azerbaijan was among the targets listed in the terror plot of the Islamic Republic of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Trend reports.

As a result of complex counterintelligence measures, the State Security Service prevented terrorist provocations and intelligence gathering planned to be carried out in Azerbaijan by the Islamic Republic of Iran's special service, the Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

In order to create panic among the public and damage the international reputation of our country, the strategic object Baku-Ceyhan oil pipeline, the Israeli embassy in Azerbaijan, one of the leaders of the Mountain Jewish Religious Community, and the Ashkenazi Synagogue were targeted.

Three explosive devices were brought into the country.

However, these explosives were neutralized and prevented from being transferred to another person.

Operational search measures were organized to identify strategic objects and targets of interest to the Iranian Special Service Bodies in our country, as well as individuals cooperating with them.