Azerbaijan, Sudan FMs discuss drone attacks on Nakhchivan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. The Foreign Minister of Sudan, Muhi Al-Din Salem Ahmed, held a phone conversation with Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the call, Bayramov highlighted that the drone attacks carried out by the Islamic Republic of Iran against the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, which caused damage to civilian infrastructure and individuals, violated Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He underscored that Azerbaijan anticipates elucidation, a formal account, an expression of regret, and prompt actions to avert analogous occurrences moving forward, urging Sudan to acknowledge these issues.



Minister Ahmed articulated apprehension regarding the assaults and emphasized that the targeting of civilian infrastructure is intolerable.



The ministers engaged in dialogue regarding enhanced collaboration and the dynamics of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Sudan.

