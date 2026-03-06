President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani women on March 8 - International Women's Day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev congratulated Azerbaijani women on the occasion of March 8 - International Women's Day, Trend reports.

"Dear Ladies,

I sincerely congratulate you from the bottom of my heart on International Women's Day and wish you all good health, happiness, and success in your endeavors.

The Azerbaijani people have always regarded the name of a woman as a symbol of grace, beauty, and nobility, showing her deep respect. Our great history, filled with struggles, is rich with vivid examples of the wisdom, self-sacrifice, and heroism of our women. In the heart of every Azerbaijani, the concept of mother eternally evokes bright feelings associated with the native homeland and the soil of the Fatherland. Our mothers have made an unparalleled contribution to preserving our national-spiritual values – which form an integral part of our contribution to the treasury of human civilization – and to ensuring that our language has worthily withstood the trials of centuries.

In our country, women's active participation in public life has historically been held in high regard. The fact that Azerbaijani women obtained the right to vote and be elected earlier than women in many advanced countries of the world is an expression of this progressive attitude. In recent years, our women, who have achieved high social status and authority through their socio-cultural initiatives, continue to work successfully today in such fields as education, culture, healthcare, and science. The numerous achievements of our ladies, who carry forward the traditions of their enlightened predecessors and contribute to shaping the modern image of the country, are proud pages in the chronicle of our independence.

I am confident that our women will continue to spare no effort to educate the younger generation in the spirit of loyalty to the Fatherland and national ideals, and will bring new contributions to our public-moral environment.

Dear ladies!

Happy holiday to you!" President Ilham Aliyev's message reads.