President Ilham Aliyev expresses gratitude to Albanian Prime Minister for support shown

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude to Prime Minister of the Republic of Albania Edi Rama for the support shown to Azerbaijan following Iran's drone attacks on Nakhchivan, Trend reports.

The post, shared on the President Ilham Aliyev's “X” account, reads: “I would like to express my deepest gratitude to the Prime Minister of the Republic of Albania, Mr. Edi Rama, for the unwavering support for Azerbaijan after the drone attacks on Nakhchivan by the state of Iran. Our people highly appreciate your firm stance, solidarity, and unity you demonstrate.”