President of European Union Council set to visit Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. The President of the
Council of the European Union, António Costa, will pay an official
visit to Azerbaijan on March 11 and hold a series of high-level
meetings with government officials, Trend reports, citing the Council.
"Azerbaijan is a partner of strategic importance to the EU: our
energy cooperation is crucial for our efforts to diversify our
energy supplies and strengthen our energy security. Our meeting
will also be an opportunity to discuss the rapidly evolving
geopolitical situation in the Middle East. The European Union
stands in full solidarity with the government and people of
Azerbaijan," the statement said.
The relationship between the European Union (EU) and Azerbaijan
is anchored in the long-standing Partnership and Cooperation
Agreement, in force since 1999. Over the years, the EU has
solidified its role as a key investor in Azerbaijan and continues
to be the country’s largest and most influential trading
partner.
