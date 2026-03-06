President of European Union Council set to visit Azerbaijan

"Azerbaijan is a partner of strategic importance to the EU: our energy cooperation is crucial for our efforts to diversify our energy supplies and strengthen our energy security. Our meeting will also be an opportunity to discuss the rapidly evolving geopolitical situation in the Middle East. The European Union stands in full solidarity with the government and people of Azerbaijan," the statement said.

The relationship between the European Union (EU) and Azerbaijan is anchored in the long-standing Partnership and Cooperation Agreement, in force since 1999. Over the years, the EU has solidified its role as a key investor in Azerbaijan and continues to be the country’s largest and most influential trading partner.

