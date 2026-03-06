U.S. condemns Iran’s drone attacks on Nakhchivan and expresses support for Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. The United States has strongly condemned the drone strikes carried out by the Islamic Republic of Iran against Nakhchivan, the U.S. Embassy in Baku said in a post on its official X page, Trend reports.

"The United States condemns the March 5 Iranian drone strikes on Nakhchivan and stands in full solidarity with the people of Azerbaijan.

The U.S. Embassy in Baku is closely assessing the situation as it evolves and wishes a speedy recovery to those who were injured in the attack," the embassy said in a statement.

On March 5, a drone attack took place at the Nakhchivan International Airport in Azerbaijan. The drone flying from Iranian territory crashed into the airport building and exploded near the secondary school in Shakarabad village, Babek district.

Four civilians were injured as a result of the incident. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issued a statement regarding the incident, demanding Iran clarify the issue in a short time, provide an explanation, and take the necessary urgent measures to prevent such cases from recurring in the future.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Iran to Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Dermichilou, was summoned to the Foreign Ministry, where a strong protest was conveyed to the Iranian side.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel