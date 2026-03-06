Iranian citizen offers $50k to plant explosive device in Azerbaijan's Sangachal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. Iranian citizen offered $50,000 to the person who would place an explosive device under the bridge in Azerbaijan's Sangachal, Trend reports.

As a result of complex counterintelligence measures, the State Security Service prevented terrorist provocations and intelligence gathering planned by the Islamic Republic of Iran's special service, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), in Azerbaijan.

The circle of contacts of the IRGC, which organizes the collection of intelligence information, planning terrorist provocations and assassinations in the Republic of Azerbaijan, has been identified.

Thus, the citizen of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Sheikhzadeh Sajjad Moghadam Sati Sofi Evad, who promised $50,000 to the person who would place an explosive device under the bridge in the Sangachal settlement of the Garadagh district of Baku, was looking for the person who would do the job.

At the same time, it was revealed that Sheikhzadeh received special instructions from the IRGC to prepare assassination plans against people of Jewish origin living in the Republic of Azerbaijan.