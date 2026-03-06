Colombia expresses solidarity with Azerbaijan amid Middle East tensions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. Colombia has expressed solidarity with Azerbaijan and several other countries amid escalating violence in the Middle East, Trend reports via the Colombian government.

In a statement, the government strongly condemned attacks targeting civilian populations and infrastructure across the region and called for an immediate cessation of hostilities.

'Colombia condemns these attacks and expresses solidarity with the peoples of the Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the State of Kuwait, the Sultanate of Oman, the Republic of Lebanon, the Republic of Iraq, the Republic of Cyprus, the Republic of Azerbaijan, and the Republic of Türkiye," the statement reads.

The government noted that the attacks against civilians and civilian property represent a violation of international humanitarian law and pose serious risks to regional stability and security.

Colombia stressed that resolving the current tensions requires dialogue, diplomacy, and strict respect for international law and the principles of the United Nations Charter.

The statement added that Colombia, as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, will continue to call on all parties to exercise restraint, prevent further escalation, and return to diplomatic efforts aimed at preserving peace and stability.