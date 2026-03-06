Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 6 March 2026 21:35 (UTC +04:00)
New co-sponsor joins bill in U.S. Congress on lifting restrictions on assistance to Azerbaijan

Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. A new co-sponsor has joined the bill in the U.S. Congress aimed at lifting restrictions on assistance to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The new co-sponsor is Abraham Hamadeh, a member of the House of Representatives from Chicago representing the Republican Party.

The bill titled “Repeal of Restrictions on Assistance to Azerbaijan” was introduced in Congress on December 9, 2025 by Republican House member Luna Anna Paulina.

According to the bill, Section 907 of the Freedom Support Act would be repealed, and the provision related to this section would be removed from the law.

