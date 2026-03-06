I International Symposium titled “The Role of Women in Sustainable Socio-Economic Development” has been held at UNEC (PHOTO)

The I International Symposium titled “The Role of Women in Sustainable Socio-Economic Development” has been held at UNEC.

The symposium was attended by UNEC Rector Professor Adalat Muradov, Chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs Bahar Muradova, Chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Family, Women and Children Affairs, Professor Hijran Huseynova, Chairperson of the Board of the Association for the Development of Women’s Entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan Sakina Babayeva, as well as university staff members, women entrepreneurs and other guests.

Prior to the official opening, the participants laid flowers at the bust of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the monument dedicated to the martyrs, commemorating their cherished memory with deep respect.

Opening the symposium with an introductory speech, UNEC Rector Professor Adalat Muradov noted that the main purpose of the event was to emphasize the role of women in our lives and in the development of society. Analyzing women’s contribution to the economy through statistical indicators, the rector stated that 37 percent of the global GDP is currently generated as a result of women’s labor: “If women were involved in the production process at the same level as men, the global GDP would increase by 26 percent, exceeding even the combined economic output of the United States and China.”

The rector also drew attention to the role of women researchers in UNEC’s scientific activity: “In 2025, 33 percent of the 1,120 scientific publications indexed in the Scopus database were authored by women researchers. Fifty-two percent of these publications received international citations and accounted for 27 percent of the university’s total citations,” he noted. He also touched upon the representation of women within the university’s management structure as well as among the student body.

At the end of his speech, Adalat Muradov put forward an initiative: “In order to contribute to the tasks assigned by the President regarding the development of digital technologies and artificial intelligence during the meeting dedicated to digital platforms, I propose launching long-term online training programs on artificial intelligence literacy for women at UNEC,” the rector stated.

Chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs Bahar Muradova, in her speech, spoke about effective mechanisms for implementing gender equality in real life. She emphasized that scholars working in academia serve as exemplary models for society: “The title of scholar has always been treated with particular respect in society. In this regard, the position of academic leaders within the scientific community serves as a model for society.” B. Muradova also noted that the mission of science is to generate knowledge for the benefit of humanity and emphasized the importance of systematically utilizing women’s potential in this process.

Chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Family, Women and Children Affairs, Professor Hijran Huseynova, delivered a speech in which she highly appreciated the extensive opportunities created at UNEC for women’s activities in the fields of science and education. Referring to the contributions made by women to the development of the country, H. Huseynova emphasized the significance of the Council on Digitalization, established by the relevant decree of the Head of State.

Chairperson of the Board of the Association for the Development of Women’s Entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan Sakina Babayeva emphasized that a strong family model and proper governance constitute the foundation of a healthy society. She highlighted that the increasing activity of women both in business and in social life plays a decisive role in strengthening the country’s economic potential.

During the event, Chairperson of the UNEC Council of Women Researchers Nargiz Hajiyeva provided information about the activities of the council she leads. She also presented UNEC’s international scientific journal titled “International Journal of Gender, Knowledge and Social Futures,” dedicated to topics such as gender studies and the role of women in science, as well as the book “Seven Portraits of the Land of Fire,” which reflects the activities of 32 women entrepreneurs.

At the event, students of the UNEC Creativity Center recited poems dedicated to women.