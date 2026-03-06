Azerbaijani PM informs his Belarusian counterpart of Iran's drone attack on Nakhchivan

Photo: Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. On March 6, a telephone conversation took place between Ali Asadov, Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Alexander Turchin, Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus, Trend reports via the Cabinet of Ministers.

The leaders highlighted the dynamic growth of the multifaceted partnership between Azerbaijan and Belarus, achieved through the joint efforts of their presidents across various sectors.

The discussion focused on the current regional situation, with both leaders expressing concern over the recent incident in Nakhchivan. Prime Minister Asadov briefed his counterpart on the drone attacks carried out by Iran against Azerbaijan.

The conversation also explored the prospects for deepening mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries, emphasizing continued collaboration and strategic engagement.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel