President Ilham Aliyev expresses gratitude to Czech PM for his support and solidarity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude to Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Andrej Babiš for the support provided to Azerbaijan following Iran's drone attacks on Nakhchivan, Trend reports.

The post, shared on the President Ilham Aliyev's “X” account, reads: "I express my deep gratitude to the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, Mr. Andrej Babiš, for the strong message of support and solidarity extended in the aftermath of drone attacks by the state of Iran against territory of Azerbaijan. This statement is a vivid reflection of solid relations between Azerbaijan and Czechia developing in the spirit of friendship and commitment to international law."