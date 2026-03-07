Turkmenistan and EU hold 9th interparliamentary meeting in Brussels

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 7. Turkmenistan and the European Union held the 9th interparliamentary meeting in Brussels, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen government.

The Turkmen delegation, led by Maksat Kulyyev, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on International and Interparliamentary Relations, met with EU representatives headed by MEP Giuseppina Princi, Chair of the European Parliament Delegation for relations with Central Asian countries (DCAS).

The meeting focused on political and economic cooperation, regional developments in Central Asia, international issues, and topics related to the rule of law and social policy.

Participants emphasized the importance of regular interparliamentary contacts as a tool for strengthening trust and mutual understanding. EU deputies highlighted the growing significance of EU-Central Asia cooperation amid ongoing global tensions and expressed interest in expanding practical areas of partnership, including economic, energy, educational, and scientific exchanges.

The Turkmen side presented national initiatives in sustainable development, energy, environmental protection, and renewable energy, while underscoring the country’s transport connectivity and strategic role in international transit and logistics routes, including the potential of the Turkmenbashi International Sea Port as a key regional hub.

Regional stability and connectivity in Central Asia were also discussed, alongside humanitarian and social cooperation. Participants praised the substantive and constructive nature of the dialogue and agreed to hold the next meeting in Ashgabat early next year.