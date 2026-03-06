Georgia, ADB debate strengthening country's role in Middle Corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. President of the
Asian Development Bank (ADB), Masato Kanda, met with Georgian Prime
Minister Irakli Kobakhidze to reaffirm the bank’s strong commitment
to supporting Georgia as one of its key development partners,
Trend reports,
citing the ADB.
Since joining ADB in 2007, Georgia has received nearly
$6 billion in loans, grants, and technical assistance, including
over $1 billion channeled through private sector investments.
“ADB is committed to supporting Georgia’s economic development
and improving the quality of life for all citizens. Our partnership
is strong, and we aim to expand it for greater impact. From
critical infrastructure to innovative private sector investments,
we will continue to support Georgia’s ambition to become a regional
bridge connecting Asia and Europe,” Kanda said.
Discussions focused on strengthening transport connectivity and
enhancing Georgia’s role along the Middle Corridor, noting that the
impact of ongoing projects extends beyond the country and benefits
the wider region.
“Key initiatives include major upgrades of transport corridors,
including the recently completed section of the Rikoti East-West
Highway. ADB’s support also covers the development of integrated
and sustainable urban infrastructure and services, boosting tourism
potential and expanding economic opportunities,” the bank said.
Kanda also met with Georgian Finance Minister and ADB Governor
Lasha Khutsishvili to discuss expanding the bank’s operations,
including initiatives to strengthen institutional capacity and
innovative private sector financing.
“Georgia’s dynamic private sector has made the country one of
ADB’s most active markets, ranking eighth in the bank’s private
sector portfolio. Together with Prime Minister Kobakhidze, Kanda
will participate in the opening of the expanded ADB Resident
Mission office in Tbilisi, which will support the bank’s growing
operations in the country,” the report added.
The Middle Corridor is a transport trade route passing through
several countries in the region and connecting Asia with Europe. It
serves as an alternative to the traditional Northern and Southern
corridors.
The route begins in China and passes through Central Asian
countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then
crosses the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before
reaching Europe. The Middle Corridor is a land-based route that
bypasses longer maritime paths, linking eastern parts of Asia,
including China, with Europe.