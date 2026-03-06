Georgia, ADB debate strengthening country's role in Middle Corridor

Discussions focused on strengthening transport connectivity and enhancing Georgia’s role along the Middle Corridor, noting that the impact of ongoing projects extends beyond the country and benefits the wider region.

“Key initiatives include major upgrades of transport corridors, including the recently completed section of the Rikoti East-West Highway. ADB’s support also covers the development of integrated and sustainable urban infrastructure and services, boosting tourism potential and expanding economic opportunities,” the bank said.

Kanda also met with Georgian Finance Minister and ADB Governor Lasha Khutsishvili to discuss expanding the bank’s operations, including initiatives to strengthen institutional capacity and innovative private sector financing.

“Georgia’s dynamic private sector has made the country one of ADB’s most active markets, ranking eighth in the bank’s private sector portfolio. Together with Prime Minister Kobakhidze, Kanda will participate in the opening of the expanded ADB Resident Mission office in Tbilisi, which will support the bank’s growing operations in the country,” the report added.

The Middle Corridor is a transport trade route passing through several countries in the region and connecting Asia with Europe. It serves as an alternative to the traditional Northern and Southern corridors.

The route begins in China and passes through Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then crosses the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe. The Middle Corridor is a land-based route that bypasses longer maritime paths, linking eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe.