U.S. military destroys Iranian drone carrier

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. The U.S. military has shot down a ship carrying Iranian attack drones, Commander of United States Central Command (CENTCOM) Brad Cooper said during a press conference in Florida, Trend reports.

According to the command, the vessel, described as an unmanned aircraft carrier comparable in size to a World War II-era aircraft carrier, is currently engulfed in flames. The report did not specify the exact location of the strike.

Following the second round of nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran on February 17, which ended without progress, the U.S. increased its presence in areas near Iran, deploying over 150 aircraft to bases in Europe and the Middle East.

The escalation follows the 3rd round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States in Geneva on February 26. Held under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, the negotiations were seen as a last opportunity for a diplomatic resolution. However, no agreements were reached, as Tehran refused to halt uranium enrichment, dismantle its nuclear facilities, or accept indefinite restrictions on its nuclear program. On the morning of February 28, Israel and the U.S. began launching strikes on Iran from land, sea, and air.