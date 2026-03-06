Turkmenistan sets sights on AI-powered agricultural transformation

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 6. Turkmenistan is set to incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) technologies into its agricultural sector as part of broader efforts to enhance productivity and modernize farming practices, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

This initiative forms a key component of the "Social and Economic Development and Investment Program of Turkmenistan for 2026."

As part of this framework, the country aims to significantly increase crop yields through the application of advanced technologies. The development of livestock farming is also a priority, with a focus on expanding the populations of cattle, small ruminants, and poultry.

On January 23, 2026, the President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, approved the country’s socio-economic development and investment program for the year.

The program outlines various measures to ensure macroeconomic stability, sustain GDP growth, and diversify national economic sectors. Additionally, it emphasizes the strengthening of Turkmenistan’s economic potential, with particular attention to the comprehensive development of industries, the enhancement of industrial and innovative capacities, and the optimal utilization of production facilities.

The program also envisions the progressive development of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through the creation of a more favorable business environment and improvements to public-private partnership legislation. Furthermore, it includes the intensification of investment policies aimed at financing the construction of both production and social infrastructure, launching new enterprises, and creating jobs across various regions.