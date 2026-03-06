Moldova open to expanding energy cooperation with Azerbaijan, FM says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. Moldova is open to expanding cooperation with Azerbaijan in the energy sector, Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mihai Popșoi, said at a press conference in Baku, Trend reports.

“The energy sector could become one of the key areas for the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Moldova. Ensuring energy security through the diversification of natural gas sources and supply routes remains one of the main priorities of the government of the Republic of Moldova. We are grateful for the support provided by the Azerbaijani authorities during the energy crisis of 2022. This gesture once again confirms that our country is a reliable and trusted friend,” he said.

He noted that Moldova has expressed its willingness to enhance collaboration with Azerbaijan, focusing not only on natural gas supplies but also on the development of energy infrastructure and joint projects.

“Through the state company Energocom, Moldova maintains an ongoing and constructive dialogue with the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) and expresses interest in the ‘Green Energy Corridor’ project. The participation of Azerbaijani companies in priority initiatives in Moldova would be highly welcomed,” Popșoi added.

