NATO appoints former Canadian ambassador special representative for South Caucasus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. The former Canadian ambassador, Kevin Hamilton, has been appointed as the NATO Secretary General's Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia since early March, Trend reports via the official website of NATO.

"Hamilton is responsible for carrying forward the alliance's policy in these two strategically important regions. He is also Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Partnerships in the Political Affairs and Security Policy Division," the website said.

Hamilton, a career diplomat of the Canadian Foreign Service, served as Canada's ambassador to Türkiye from 2023 through 2026 and was also accredited to Azerbaijan and Georgia.

He previously served as ambassador to Romania, Bulgaria, and Moldova from 2016 through 2020.

