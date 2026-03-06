Uzbekistan and EBRD map out key collaboration areas for 2026

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 6. Uzbekistan and a delegation from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) held a meeting to discuss priorities for cooperation in 2026, the Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan, Jamshid Khodjaev, wrote on his social media account, Trend reports.

“Today, the Cabinet of Ministers hosted a high-level delegation from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) - the Board of Directors and the team from the EBRD Representative Office in Uzbekistan,” Khodjaev stated.

He noted that such meetings provide an opportunity to align priorities and review progress, with a focus on concrete results and the pace of project implementation rather than declarations.

“Priorities for 2026 include expanding direct support to the private sector through non-sovereign financing, with a target of up to $1 billion per year,” he said.

Khodjaev also highlighted plans to scale up the Women in Business and Youth in Business programs across Uzbekistan’s regions, offering support tools ranging from financial products and training to advisory services and partnership networks.

“Another focus area is advancing infrastructure projects in transport, green energy, and water efficiency, including potential engagement in the Kambarata Hydropower Plant,” he said.

He added that preparations are also underway for several new agreements.

“We are preparing agreements for electric buses in Nukus worth $55 million and for the digital transformation of Uzbekistan Temir Yullari valued at $47 million,” Khodjaev stated.

He also noted that the EBRD delegation visited Samarkand and toured a depot as part of the $62 million electric bus project.

“We look forward to receiving recommendations on further project advancement, including operational models, charging infrastructure, maintenance systems, and workforce training,” he added.

Meanwhile, in 2025, about 85% of EBRD funds in Uzbekistan were directed to the private sector, while the bank’s total annual operations in the country exceeded $1 billion. Overall, the EBRD has invested nearly $7 billion in more than 200 projects across Uzbekistan.