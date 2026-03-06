Organization of Turkic States condemns Iran’s drone attacks on Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. The Organization of Turkic States strongly condemned the attacks by unmanned aerial vehicles from the Islamic Republic of Iran on civilian infrastructure in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, according to a statement signed by Secretary-General Kubanichbek Omuraliev, Trend reports.

The Secretary-General emphasized the importance of preventing a recurrence of such actions and called for restraint to avoid further escalation of regional tensions.

Omuraliev also confirmed the full solidarity of the Secretariat of the Organization of Turkic States with the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the fraternal Azerbaijani people.