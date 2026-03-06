Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
TURKPA issues statement on UAV attacks on civilian facilities in Nakhchivan

Society Materials 6 March 2026 13:51 (UTC +04:00)
TURKPA issues statement on UAV attacks on civilian facilities in Nakhchivan
Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. Ramil Hasan, Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA), issued a statement regarding the attacks by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on civilian facilities in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan from the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Trend reports.

Ambassador Ramil Hasan strongly condemned the UAV attacks targeting civilian sites in Nakhchivan.

Emphasizing that such actions pose a serious threat to civilian safety and regional stability, the Secretary General stressed the importance of preventing similar incidents and called for restraint to avoid further escalation in the region.

“TURKPA stands firmly with the government and people of the Republic of Azerbaijan, wishing them peace and stability,” the statement emphasized.

